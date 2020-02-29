Marina seeks pricey dredging, sediment reduction in harbor

FONTANA – With the Abbey Marina filling quickly with sand and requiring costly annual dredging, the harbor is seeking long-term solutions with the village to address the rapid sedimentation.

Along with heavy rainfalls that have affected Fontana in recent years, a storm water system constructed near the Big Foot Country Club by the village about five years ago to reduce water from pooling around golf course fairways is also contributing to the recent spike in sedimentation pooling into the harbor.

The storm water system drains water from golf course ponds and channels it down a steep hill toward Potawatomi Creek, which feeds into the southwest corner of the harbor. Because the new storm water system channeled water down what was never a waterway, the water picked up high levels of sedimentation while carving a path to the creek.

The new water source also increased water levels, generating more sedimentation from eroding shorelines the creek did not reach before.

When Ed Snyder first took his position as harbormaster in 2004, he said parts of the harbor would be dredged every three or four years. However, since the storm water system was installed and heavy rains have hit the area, the marina dredges areas of the harbor annually.