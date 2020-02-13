Another view: Republicans are being petty with our new governor

When Fitzgerald finally allowed Senate votes two weeks ago on Caleb Frostman to lead Workforce Development and Joaquin Altoro to head the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, the Senate gave them unanimous endorsements.

That shows how unnecessary these Senate delays are. Evers’ Cabinet members can serve indefinitely if the full Senate fails to act on nominations.

Yet the Senate showed it could be vindictive in November when it rejected the governor’s choice for agriculture secretary, Brad Pfaff. Republican senators had supported Pfaff’s confirmation in committee. But Fitzgerald was miffed when Pfaff criticized lawmakers for failing to release funds for mental health assistance to farmers. The Senate subsequently rejected Pfaff — the first time the Senate has fired a Cabinet secretary in modern state history.

Fitzgerald said in an email: “We’re continuing to have discussions as a caucus as to who to put on the floor this spring” for confirmation votes.

Those are some very long discussions. The Senate should be able to make timely decisions for the good of the entire state, rather than endlessly playing politics.