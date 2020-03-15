Another view: State budget surplus not a bad idea right now

MADISON — State leaders can’t agree on what to do. And for once, that’s a good thing.
The governor and Legislature haven’t been able to reach a deal on how to spend hundreds of millions of dollars in higher-than-expected revenue.
The Republican-run Legislature proposed a $250 million tax cut that would reduce the average taxpayer’s income tax bill by $106. Lawmakers included a tax break for businesses in their plan, and they sought to pay off some state debt.
Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the GOP package. Instead, the Democratic governor wants to steer a similar amount of money to public schools and property tax relief.
Evers has suggested a compromise is possible, but the Assembly has adjourned its regular business for the year, with the Senate soon to follow.
So, for now, state government’s coffers will get bigger, providing an extra cushion against uncertainty over the coronavirus and its impact on the global economy. State leaders, whether they intended to or not, will have more wiggle room to respond to emergencies.
The public shouldn’t panic about the virus or the economy. Public health officials are working hard to prevent the illness from spreading, and the economy continues to grow, as it has since 2009. But that can’t last forever.
The Federal Reserve has lowered interest rates, saying the virus and efforts to contain it will hurt global business. The stock market has been volatile, and President Trump’s trade wars have hurt Wisconsin manufacturers and farmers while increasing the cost of consumer goods.
The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimated in January that the state would collect $818 million more in revenue than expected by mid-2021. By state law, half of that money must go into a rainy day fund, which could climb to $1 billion over the next 16 months. Thank goodness for that state law, adopted under then-Gov. Scott McCallum, which forces today’s state leaders to be more fiscally responsible.
But the Fiscal Bureau’s optimistic financial forecast came before the coronavirus arrived in the United States, including Wisconsin, bringing with it lots of concern. Moreover, when generally accepted accounting principles are applied to state government’s finances, Wisconsin is actually running a budget deficit of $773 million, according to the latest comprehensive tally.
The politicians appear eager to debate the merits of their competing tax-cut and spending plans during the fall elections. That’s fine.
In the meantime, because neither side got its way, the state will have more financial wherewithal if the virus spreads quickly and the economy stalls. We sure hope that doesn’t happen. Yet hedging against a downturn is prudent for state leaders — even if they can’t agree on how to move forward.
This editorial is reprinted with permission from the Wisconsin State Journal.