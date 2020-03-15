Another view: State budget surplus not a bad idea right now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Federal Reserve has lowered interest rates, saying the virus and efforts to contain it will hurt global business. The stock market has been volatile, and President Trump’s trade wars have hurt Wisconsin manufacturers and farmers while increasing the cost of consumer goods.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimated in January that the state would collect $818 million more in revenue than expected by mid-2021. By state law, half of that money must go into a rainy day fund, which could climb to $1 billion over the next 16 months. Thank goodness for that state law, adopted under then-Gov. Scott McCallum, which forces today’s state leaders to be more fiscally responsible.

But the Fiscal Bureau’s optimistic financial forecast came before the coronavirus arrived in the United States, including Wisconsin, bringing with it lots of concern. Moreover, when generally accepted accounting principles are applied to state government’s finances, Wisconsin is actually running a budget deficit of $773 million, according to the latest comprehensive tally.

The politicians appear eager to debate the merits of their competing tax-cut and spending plans during the fall elections. That’s fine.