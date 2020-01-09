Campus free speech protected or punished, or both?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

But the bill’s co-author Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, fired back, saying the language is meant to only go after students who are outright harming or disrupting others to the point where their constitutional freedoms are infringed upon.

“Free speech ends when you limit the free speech of others,” Kapenga said. “It doesn’t matter the ideology. The point is, we’re protecting your ability to speak, regardless of what’s on your mind. We’re ensuring that 100 percent of speech is heard.”

While all agreed the goal is to protect First Amendment rights, Shankland and the Democrats were steadfast in their assertion that the bill could “backfire tremendously.” Democrats also criticized the timing of the public hearing for taking place during final exams week on many campuses, making it difficult for students to come out to the hearing and voice their opinions.

Shankland told Kapenga the conservative think tank Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty even declared opposition to AB 444 because of its mandatory punishments. The Delafield Republican said that while he took into consideration the opinions of everyone, he and his fellow lawmakers were the ones elected to make policy, “not the organizations.”