Chicago mayor in 19th century was summer resident of Lake Geneva

I find myself, for the first time in my life, politically, in an official position. I have been, as it were, whirled from the comparatively quiet commercial pursuits in which I have been engaged from my boyhood, into the chair of the Chief Executive of this great city of the North-West. The honor—(and truly a great honor I feel it to be)—was entirely unsought and undeserved; but the feeling that the wish of the people should command the services of every good citizen, more particularly in times like these, is the cause of my presence here to-day, in this chamber...Gentlemen, I have no promises to keep to partizan or friend. I have no enemies to punish. I am only pledged to my own conscience, that, as I have assumed to perform the duties of this office, I will perform them to the best of my ability. I sincerely desire that you will assist me to that end. — Julian S. Rumsey—Mayoral Inaugural Address, May 6, 1861