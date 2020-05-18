Chicago mayor in 19th century was summer resident of Lake Geneva

I find myself, for the first time in my life, politically, in an official position. I have been, as it were, whirled from the comparatively quiet commercial pursuits in which I have been engaged from my boyhood, into the chair of the Chief Executive of this great city of the North-West. The honor—(and truly a great honor I feel it to be)—was entirely unsought and undeserved; but the feeling that the wish of the people should command the services of every good citizen, more particularly in times like these, is the cause of my presence here to-day, in this chamber...Gentlemen, I have no promises to keep to partizan or friend. I have no enemies to punish. I am only pledged to my own conscience, that, as I have assumed to perform the duties of this office, I will perform them to the best of my ability. I sincerely desire that you will assist me to that end. — Julian S. Rumsey—Mayoral Inaugural Address, May 6, 1861
(This speech is recorded as it first appeared in print. Archaic spelling and misspellings in the original document have not been corrected. Chicago Common Council. Journal of the Proceedings, May 6, 1861, p. 1–5.)
Julian Sydney Rumsey, prominent early Chicago businessman, Chicago Mayor, and resident of Lake Geneva, was born on April 3, 1823, in Batavia, Genesee County, New York, the second son of Levi and Julia Frances (Dole) Rumsey. Levi Rumsey was an early graduate of Williams College, Williamstown, Massachusetts, and a prominent Batavia attorney and a Genesee County district attorney. Mr. Rumsey was an ardent advocate for education, sending his sons to a private school taught by Reverend John F. Earnest. Following Levi’s death in 1833, Mrs. Rumsey planned to take her children to Chicago to join her brother George W. Dole, but she died before they could make the journey.
Twelve-year-old Julian and 15-year-old George, and their 10-year-old sisters, Laura and Harriet, made the journey to Chicago accompanied by an aunt and uncle, by the name of Coffin, and a Miss Townsend, who later became Mrs. Dole. The group traveled aboard the steamer Michigan, arriving in Chicago on July 28, 1835. Others who also traveled on the Michigan included George Smith, who became a wealthy Chicago banker and ironically, Mr. and Mrs. John Kinzie and infant, who were the first documented white people to see Geneva Lake in 1831.
Julian continued his education for a brief time in Chicago before taking a job at Newberry & Dole Shipping House, owned by his Uncle George and his partner Oliver Newberry, Captain of the steamer Michigan. Julian’s brother George F. had taken employment at the shipping house sometime earlier. Here the Rumsey brothers became acquainted with the boats and their captains that traveled to Chicago, including the Detroit and Queen Charlotte, former British ships sunk during the War of 1812 and later raised and fitted for commercial use.
Five years after his arrival in Chicago, seventeen-year-old Julian and his brother shipped 2900 bushels of wheat, the first-ever sent out of Chicago. When George W. Dole retired in 1852, the Rumsey brothers formed Rumsey & Brother Company to succeed Newberry and Dole, becoming one of the largest dealers and shippers of grain in Chicago.
Active in the growing city, Julian was one of the organizers of Chicago’s Volunteer Fire Department in 1844 and the foreman of Engine Company Three. Horace Greeley reported in the New York Tribune, “I never witnessed anything so superb as the appearance of some of the fire companies, with their engines drawn by led-horses tastefully comparisoned. Our New York firemen must try again. They certainly have been outdone.”
Julian was one of the founders of the Chicago Board of Trade in 1848, serving as its President in 1858 and 1859. He secured the passage of the Board of Trade’s charter and code of rules and overcame considerable opposition to inaugurate a system of grain inspection. Chicago was the first to implement the system. During his term as President, membership doubled and secured its existence.
Politically, Julian Rumsey was associated with the Whig Party as a young man and later the Republican Party. He served as a delegate at state and local conventions and was a member of the Republican Party State Centennial Committee when Abraham Lincoln was elected President. Julian entertained Lincoln in their Chicago home, attended Lincoln’s inauguration in 1861, and was a member of the committee that arranged the return of President Lincoln’s body to Chicago and preparations for the interment of his body in Springfield.
Following the South Carolina militia’s attack on Fort Sumter on April 12-13, 1861, Julian Rumsey, a strong supporter of the Union, delivered an eloquent speech at Metropolitan Hall and was a member of the Executive Committee of the War Finance Committee. Though he did not seek political office, Rumsey stepped up to provide the leadership and protection necessary during the national crisis caused by the Civil War when he defeated the Democratic mayoral candidate, Thomas B. Bryan, on April 16, 1861. As the 22nd Mayor of Chicago, Rumsey had 500 muskets sent from Springfield to Chicago to protect the City. He offered the Chicago Board of Trade meeting rooms to recruits, and to show their gratitude, a group of volunteer soldiers dubbed themselves The Rumsey Rifle Guard. Believing there were persons in Chicago who were Confederate sympathizers, Mayor Rumsey, issued an ordinance concerning disloyal citizens in August 1861, which required all Chicago citizens to take an oath of allegiance to the Union or leave the City.
In his private life, Julian Rumsey married Miss Martha A. Turner on July 31, 1848, in Chicago. Miss Turner was the daughter of John B. Turner, railway tycoon and founder of the Chicago & North Western railway. Eleven children were born to the Rumseys: George Dole, Amelia Vernon, Martha Turner, Laura Magill, Juliette Kinzie, Julian Magill, Ada Williams, John Turner, Elizabeth Theodora, Emily Sheldon, and Eliza Voluntine.
In 1849, the Rumsey brothers cleared away trees for Huron Street, where both built large homes between Rush and Cass (now called Wabash) Streets. The brothers both lost their Chicago homes on October 8, 1871, when Chicago was devastated by the Great Chicago Fire. In 1924, daughter Ada Rumsey Campbell wrote about the fire in her memoir.
Julian also owned property in the Lake Geneva area. He sold eight acres of land with 600 feet of shoreline near Button’s Bay to J. Hall Dow for $800 per acre. Dow was the President of Union Brass Manufacturing Co. in Chicago. Dow was the owner of Gypsy Lodge. By the fall of 1872, Julian Rumsey was ready to build a summer cottage on the extensive property he owned on the east shore of Geneva Bay. They called their cottage Shadow Hill.
On April 29, 1874, a group of sailing enthusiasts, including A.C. Calkins, Al. Lytle, George L. Dunlap, General A.C. Ducat, John Bullock, John W French, Julian S. Rumsey, and N.K. Fairbank, met at the Whiting House Hotel to establish the Geneva Lake Yacht Club. The group of men adopted the club’s bylaws and set the rules governing future races. Yacht Club founders decided to hold a regatta to honor visiting Civil War hero Lieutenant General Phillip H. Sheridan.
Two Hundred dollars was raised for a perpetual trophy that would forever be known as the Sheridan Prize. The Sheridan Prize was designed and built by the Chicago firm of Giles Brother & Company. It took more than a year to complete. The trophy features a 10-inch silver model of the Nettie on a flat oval surface that is inscribed “Sheridan Prize Sailed for Annually on Geneva Lake the last Saturday in August.” The names of the winners are engraved on the silver bands. The first Sheridan Regatta took place on August 31, 1874. Seven boats, called sandbaggers, competed in the race. By corrected-time, the winner was the Nettie, owned by Julian S. Rumsey and sailed by Captain Billy Woods. The date of the first Sheridan Prize race was recognized as the founding date of the club.
Julian Sydney Rumsey passed away in Chicago on April 20, 1886; he was 66 years old. Julian Rumsey was buried at Graceland Cemetery, the final resting place of many early Chicago mayors and prominent Chicagoans. Following Julian’s death, the family leased Shadow Hill first to William Borden and later to Dr. Ralph Isham. Dr. Isham purchased Shadow Hill in 1890.
Michelle Bie Love is a member of the Williams Bay Historical Society and co-author of “A Pictorial History of Williams Bay, Wisconsin On Beautiful Geneva Lake.”
