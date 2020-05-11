Keeping It Blue: We need a better plan for our lake

The task force’s goals are not only to provide a timely, coordinated response when needed to address current problems impacting Geneva Lake, but to also proactively prevent future problems like algae blooms and new invasive species. While Geneva Lake remains healthy, increased development in the watershed, larger farms, record levels of boating and recreational uses, and extreme weather events are just some of the growing trends that could permanently harm the health of the lake.

The Geneva Lake Task Force has met three times, and there are now four sub-committees: (1) Phosphorus & Erosion, (2) Invasive Species, (3) Agriculture & Septic Systems, and (4) Public Relations. Each meeting gets better as we communicate together, develop action plans and encourage accountability.

It is clear we need a better management plan for the lake. The current Geneva Lake Management Plan is about 20 years old. The Phosphorus and Erosion committee, of which I am chair, is contracting with Southeast Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (SEWRPC) to review our watershed and streams and provide water testing guidelines to study tributaries to the lake that have previously shown high phosphorus levels, and make recommendations on how to lower these levels.