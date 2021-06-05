Lake Geneva History column: An extraordinary twentieth century resident

One of the more extraordinary residents of Lake Geneva during the 20th century was Herman A. Quade (pronounced “Kwadie”). Herman Quade was a house painter, a very active member of Frank Kresen Post #24 of the American Legion, and a civic and community leader. Herman Quade was born in Sassenhagen in the Pomeranian region of Germany (which today is in Poland) on August 26, 1900.

During World War I when just a teenager he had been drafted into the German Army and as a member of the Dragoner Cavalry Division had fought on the Russian front. The years following World War I had been very difficult economic times in Germany. As a house painter, Quade was often unemployed.

He consequently decided in 1923 to move to the United States. During the late 1920s Quade, who was a skilled artist as well as a house painter, returned to Germany where for a year he studied painting and the mixing of colors of paint. In 1931 he moved to Lake Geneva where he lived with his sister and brother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. John Farber, who had earlier migrated from Germany to the United States.

On August 4, 1942 after the United States had become involved in World War II, Quade, at the age of 41, voluntarily enlisted in the United States Army. He served until May 1943 when he was discharged because of his age.