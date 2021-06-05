Lake Geneva History column: An extraordinary twentieth century resident

One of the more extraordinary residents of Lake Geneva during the 20th century was Herman A. Quade (pronounced “Kwadie”). Herman Quade was a house painter, a very active member of Frank Kresen Post #24 of the American Legion, and a civic and community leader. Herman Quade was born in Sassenhagen in the Pomeranian region of Germany (which today is in Poland) on August 26, 1900.
During World War I when just a teenager he had been drafted into the German Army and as a member of the Dragoner Cavalry Division had fought on the Russian front. The years following World War I had been very difficult economic times in Germany. As a house painter, Quade was often unemployed.
He consequently decided in 1923 to move to the United States. During the late 1920s Quade, who was a skilled artist as well as a house painter, returned to Germany where for a year he studied painting and the mixing of colors of paint. In 1931 he moved to Lake Geneva where he lived with his sister and brother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. John Farber, who had earlier migrated from Germany to the United States.
On August 4, 1942 after the United States had become involved in World War II, Quade, at the age of 41, voluntarily enlisted in the United States Army. He served until May 1943 when he was discharged because of his age.
He returned to Lake Geneva where he lived in a house at 919 George Street owned by William and Johanna Heling. William Heling died in November 1944 and Johanna Heling died in September 1947 so Herman Quade bought their house and lived there for the rest of his life. He worked for the highly regarded house painter Frank Augusky before he established his own house painting business.
He became associated with Frank Kresen Post of the American Legion in October 1934 when Post #24 made him an “honorary guest” which was a very unusual honor to be accorded a person who had served in the Army of an enemy of the United States during World War I.
Upon his discharge from the U.S. Army in 1943 he joined the Frank Kresen Post #24 of the American Legion. In 1948 he was elected as the Commander of the Post. Over the next 20 years Quade held numerous offices in the American Legion.
He served as the Frank Kresen Post #24’s Service Officer, was a member of the Post Commanders Club of Wisconsin, was the Commander of the Walworth County Council of the American Legion and was the Finance Officer of the American Legion’s First District in Wisconsin. In Lake Geneva he became known as “Mr. American Legion.”
Quade played a key role facilitating the Frank Kresen Post # 24’s acquisition of the former Third Ward School on Henry Street as the Legion’s new hall and provided the funding which the Legion used to redecorate its new hall.
Quade was well known as the Commander of the Frank Kresen Post #24’s “Firing Squad,” which fired volleys the funerals of veterans who passed away in Lake Geneva and at the annual Memorial Day ceremony and on “Armistice Day” on the 11th of November, which is today known as Veterans Day.
In addition to his activities as a member of Frank Kresen Post #24 of the American Legion, Quade was also a civic and community leader in Lake Geneva. He was elected as a member of the Walworth County Board of Supervisors, a position that he held for 12 years.
He was the chair of the Board of Supervisors’ Public Property Committee and was elected as the Vice Chairman of the Board. He served on the Board of Supervisors’ Executive Committee and was a member of its Personnel and Welfare Committees.
Quade was also a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva.
He became a close friend of my uncle Tom J. Wardingle. Quade, my Uncle Tom, and a third bachelor in Lake Geneva, Gordon Brydon, who lived with his mother on the west side of the 400 block of Elmwood Avenue and worked at the GM auto plant in Janesville, became close friends.
My Uncle Tom would frequently take me with him to visit Herman Quade at his home on George Street. Herman had a large console radio and record player in his living room on which he listened to classical music. He also had a large library. On the walls of his living room hung lovely paintings. Behind his house he planted a huge garden every summer where he grew vegetables and beautiful flowers which he repotted and brought indoors.
Local residents regarded Herman Quade as one of the best, if not the best, house painters in Lake Geneva as was evident by the many houses that he painted in the city.
Herman Quade passed away at the age of 68 on January 6, 1969. His friend and fellow Legionnaire State Senator William F. Trinke, the State Commander of the American Legion in Wisconsin, had him buried in the Trinke family’s plot in Oak Hill Cemetery. During the 37 years that he lived in Lake Geneva Herman Quade contributed significantly to the city being a great place in which to live.
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.