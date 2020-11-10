Opinion: Counting down the most important years in Lake Geneva history

3. 1837 — Seven individuals who lived in the new village of Chicago and were engaged in the selling of real estate purchased from the U.S. government the land which today comprises the central core of Lake Geneva. These seven men — two sets of brothers, Robert Wells Warren and Greenleaf Warren and Dr. Philip Maxwell and Colonel James Maxwell; Andrew Ferguson and his brother-in-law, Lewis Goodsell; and George Campbell — hired the Irish-born surveyor Thomas McKaig to lay out the plat of a village to be established on the land that they had purchased. The plat that McKaig laid out encompassed the area between today’s Maxwell Street on the west to today’s Sage Street on the east and from today’s North Street to the shore of Geneva Lake, with a tail extending to the southeast that includes today’s Cass, Willow, Wells, Baker, and Campbell streets. In addition to laying out streets, alleys, and lots in the plat, McKaig designated one block to be used as a cemetery (today’s Pioneer Cemetery) and set aside two blocks as public squares, which today are Maple Park and Seminary Park. It took McKaig three years, from 1837 to 1840, to lay out the plat.