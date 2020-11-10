Opinion: Counting down the most important years in Lake Geneva history

One hundred and eighty-three years have elapsed since Thomas McKaig, the Irish-born surveyor, began platting what initially became the Village of Geneva and later the City of Lake Geneva.
It seems appropriate to take a look back in history and select 25 of the most significant years in that 183-year span. Such a list is necessarily subjective and arbitrary and, of course, is dependent upon my judgment as an historian. Readers are invited to add to or subtract years from the list that I have compiled.
In this column, I will present 15 of what I consider to be the most significant years in Lake Geneva’s 19th century history. In my next column I will present 10 of what I consider to be the most significant years in Lake Geneva’s 20th century history.
It will be up to a future historian 80 years from now to select what he or she might consider to be the most significant years that occurred in Lake Geneva’s 21st century history.
1. 1832 — Juliette Kinzie, who with her Indian Agent husband, John Kinzie, lived in a log cabin in the small cluster of primitive buildings adjacent to the Chicago River that would in 1833 become the village of Chicago, was the first white person known to have viewed the lake that would be named Geneva Lake. She and her husband were riding on horseback from Chicago to Ft. Winnebago near Portage on the Wisconsin River in 1832. It is possible that French fur traders also saw the lake during the 17th century; however, such a sighting was never recorded.
2. 1835 — John Brink, who was originally from Geneva, New York, surveyed the land surrounding the lake in 1835 for the U.S. government. While doing so, he named the lake Geneva Lake after his home town, which was located on Seneca Lake in upstate New York.
3. 1837 — Seven individuals who lived in the new village of Chicago and were engaged in the selling of real estate purchased from the U.S. government the land which today comprises the central core of Lake Geneva. These seven men — two sets of brothers, Robert Wells Warren and Greenleaf Warren and Dr. Philip Maxwell and Colonel James Maxwell; Andrew Ferguson and his brother-in-law, Lewis Goodsell; and George Campbell — hired the Irish-born surveyor Thomas McKaig to lay out the plat of a village to be established on the land that they had purchased. The plat that McKaig laid out encompassed the area between today’s Maxwell Street on the west to today’s Sage Street on the east and from today’s North Street to the shore of Geneva Lake, with a tail extending to the southeast that includes today’s Cass, Willow, Wells, Baker, and Campbell streets. In addition to laying out streets, alleys, and lots in the plat, McKaig designated one block to be used as a cemetery (today’s Pioneer Cemetery) and set aside two blocks as public squares, which today are Maple Park and Seminary Park. It took McKaig three years, from 1837 to 1840, to lay out the plat.
4. 1844 — The village that Thomas McKaig laid out was formally incorporated as the Village of Geneva in 1844. Accordingly, Lake Geneva dates it origin to 1844.
5. 1855 — The first two additions to the village of Geneva that McKaig had platted were developed, respectively, by Andrew Ferguson and Harrison Rich in 1855. These first two additions were followed two years later, in 1857, by the Phillips addition, developed by E.D. Phillips.
6. 1856 — A railroad connection between Chicago and Geneva was completed in 1856. Trains ran between Chicago and Geneva until 1859 when the railroad stopped running because of bad track. The rail connection between Geneva and Chicago would not be restored until 1871. The workers who built the rail line from Chicago to Geneva were of Irish descent. Upon completing their work building the rail line from Chicago to Geneva, they were unceremoniously “dumped” in Geneva. Fortunately they were able to acquire land in the wooded area west of Lake Geneva which today is known as the Irish Woods. Woods School is named after the Irish Woods.
7. 1871 — The year 1871 was perhaps the most important year in Lake Geneva’s history. In July 1871 the rail line from Chicago to Geneva was restored. Trains would run between Chicago and Geneva for more than a century until the railroad ceased to operate in August 1975. The restoration of the rail connection between Chicago and Geneva in 1871 ensured that Geneva would be firmly within Chicago’s social, economic, and cultural sphere of influence. On October 8, 1871, the Great Chicago Fire occurred, which destroyed much of downtown Chicago, including the homes of many of Chicago’s wealthiest residents. The impact of the Great Chicago Fire and the restoration of the rail connection between Chicago and Geneva induced many wealthy residents of Chicago to purchase land on the shores of Geneva Lake and build large “summer cottages” (i.e. mansions) on their new estates. Among the first wealthy Chicagoans to build summer homes on the shores of Geneva Lake were three members of the Sturges family who did so in 1870, a year before the Great Chicago Fire.
8. 1872 — In 1872, Geneva’s first regularly published newspaper, the Geneva Herald, began publication. It was the predecessor of the Lake Geneva Regional News.
9. 1873 — In 1873 the Metropolitan Block at the southeast corner of Broad and Main streets was built. Known today as the Landmark Center, the Metropolitan Block is one of only two three-storied buildings in downtown Lake Geneva. The other is the Walker Block at the northwest corner of Main and Center streets, which was built in 1872. During the 19th century, large buildings were called blocks. The Metropolitan Block was designed by the prominent architect William Le Baron Jenney. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Geneva Hotel was demolished in 1970, leaving the Metropolitan Block as the only building in Lake Geneva designed by a famous architect.
10. 1876 — In 1876, Centennial Hall was built on the site of today’s Geneva Theater. Centennial Hall would serve as the most significant cultural venue in Geneva/Lake Geneva for the next half-century. Named in honor of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the United States in 1776, it was later known as Ford’s Opera House.
11. 1880 — Established through the efforts of James Simmons and the Reverend C.A. Williams, the Oak Hill Cemetery was opened in 1880. Designed by the famed landscape architect H.W.S. Cleveland, Oak Hill Cemetery is one of the most beautiful cemeteries in the United States. It is the final resting place of generations of residents of Lake Geneva as well as wealthy 19th century Chicagoans who owned estates on the shores of Geneva Lake. It is hoped that the U.S. Department of the Interior will shortly designate Oak Hill Cemetery as a National Historic Site.
12. 1882 — In 1882 the U.S. Post Office changed the name of the Geneva Post Office from Geneva to Lake Geneva in order to prevent mail addressed to residents of Geneva, Wisconsin, from being misdirected to Geneva, Illinois.
13. 1886 — In 1886, the Village of Geneva was incorporated as the City of Lake Geneva.
14. 1893 — The first World’s Fair in the United States, the Columbian Exposition, was held in Chicago on the Midway south of the University of Chicago in 1893. Many residents of Lake Geneva took the train to Chicago where they attended the Columbian Exposition, which was named in honor of the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’s discovery of America in 1492. In Lake Geneva, the largest addition to Lake Geneva, the Columbian Addition, named after the Columbian Exposition in Chicago, was platted in 1893. It included the area north and northwest of the northern boundary of the Pioneer Cemetery and included today’s Park Row and Pleasant Street. Park Row was modeled after the Midway boulevard in Chicago along which the Columbian Exposition was held.
15. 1896 — Two of the most important cultural institutions in the Lake Geneva region were opened: the Lake Geneva Public Library and the Yerkes Observatory, owned by the University of Chicago. The Lake Geneva Public Library was established in a house donated by Mary Delafield Sturges, the wife of George Sturges, which had been built in 1859 by the Geneva attorney, Asa W. Farr. As a Union Army officer during the Civil War, Asa Farr had been killed in cold blood by William Quantrill’s Confederate guerillas in Baxter Springs, Kansas, in 1863. He is buried in the Pioneer Cemetery. Yerkes Observatory quickly became one of the most important astronomical observatories in the United States.
Thus endeth my list of 15 of the most significant years in Lake Geneva’s 19th century history. In my next column, I will review what I consider to be the 10 most significant years in Lake Geneva’s 20th century history.
Patrick Quinn is a Lake Geneva native who is the University Archivist Emeritus at Northwestern University.
