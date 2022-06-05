Time is now: Easing years of anguish and loss with a helping hand

Dear W.C.,

I have not had an easy life. My parents died when I was young, and I was raised by my grandmother. She passed away two months ago after struggling with dementia for over 10 years. I was her only paid caregiver for the last six years of her life as she needed around the clock care. Now that she is gone, I am looking for a job but struggling due to my transportation problems. My car needs repairs, and the mobile home my grandmother left me needs some repairs, but without any income I cannot afford either. I had a son who died right before my grandmother’s dementia diagnosis due to an auto accident. I have withstood so much loss in my life. Some days I just want to give up, but I know I need to pray and continue on. My hope is that I can get a job and support myself without constantly worrying about losing my home and having car troubles.

Dear Readers,

This woman had withstood much heartache and loss in her life. With being a full-time caregiver for the past six years she had not been able to maintain friendships and her remaining family had all distanced themselves from any responsibility for the grandmother. The woman was ready for a fresh start and that was something we hopefully could provide.

I called the woman, and we soon were crying together as she shared her many losses of loved ones in her life. She was right, she had not had an easy life. I found though that she was willing to do the work she needed to do to better herself and get her out of her financial decline. It would require a job and a reliable vehicle to get her to that job.

The past six years of around-the-clock care had not left the woman with the time, energy or resources to maintain the grandmother’s mobile home properly. With some questions I found she had barely made it through the winter with the old furnace and she had not been able to repair the broken air conditioning, either. There was a broken window by the front door. The exterior of the mobile home had some violations that needed to be repaired or she would begin receiving fines as well. Her lot rent was one month behind. We went through her budget in depth and worked together to put together a new budget that would cover all her expenses going forward.

We reviewed her job applications and I advised her on which would be the most advantageous for her future. With her abilities as a CNA being in high demand she had several options that even included a sign-on bonus. As soon as her car was in good running order she could begin. The first thing I would arrange would be her car repairs so she could begin her new job.

The next thing we would provide assistance with would be to bring her overdue bills up to date. This would allow her to keep up with her expenses going forward and not keep her in a constant downward spiral of overdue bills and late fees each month. Her lot rent was paid up to date and an amount was added to help with her future bill. I then made a phone call to a trusted contractor who has made repairs on mobile homes for us in the past. He went to evaluate the mobile home and provided a reasonable quote to make the repairs. We also had the furnace and air conditioning repaired to provide her with a healthy living environment.

Thanks to our assistance this woman was filled with hope for the first time in many years. Her years of anguish and loss were eased thanks to our support. The constant worry and stress over repairs and transportation issues was removed thanks to all of us working together to ease her pains of poverty.

Several months later I received a phone call from the woman. She sounded like a different person. The previously pain-filled voice was now cheerful and I listened as the woman shared how much she enjoyed her new job and the ability to support herself. She was filled with gratitude for our assistance that was the catalyst for change.

Thank you for being the catalyst for change for hundreds of our fellow creations each year. We could never do this alone. Thank “You” and God Bless “You”.

Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal

