Time is now: Helping many in need at senior housing building

I manage a low-income senior housing apartment building. We currently have several residents in great need of your assistance. They will never ask for this help on their own, so I am doing this for them.

One of the residents who needs help is a senior man who desperately needs a new bed. His old bed was removed a few months ago because it had springs coming through. I had no idea this 78-year-old man has been sleeping on his small loveseat for the past two months until I noticed how tired he looked when I saw him in the hall today. When I asked if he ever replaced his bed, he told me he had not been able to afford a new one.

All our residents live on fixed incomes and anything outside of their normal budget is considered a luxury. My heart breaks for many of these senior citizens as most do not have any family that can help and are living far below the poverty level.

Another resident I am requesting help for is a senior woman who is a veteran. She lost her leg years ago and she also suffers due to her severe arthritis. She spends most her day in a wheelchair because she does not have any furniture since moving in last year from a homeless shelter. She is the sweetest woman and my heart breaks for how she has suffered. If she had a lift chair I believe she would have much less pain. She also has only one towel and one blanket that she received from the shelter when she left. I didn’t know this until I noticed her in the laundry room nearly every day and asked her about it. She told me she was washing that one towel every day. She could really use some household items like a few towels and dishes.

The last people I would like to see helped is a senior husband and wife who just moved in. He is in a wheelchair due to a stroke and his wife cares for him all the time. They told me they can no longer sleep in their bed together because it is so old they both roll to his side of the bed and he has even fallen out. They take turns sleeping in the bed each night, with the husband sleeping in his wheelchair upright or the wife trying to sleep on two chairs pushed together.

I know this is a lot of assistance I am asking for but it would be hard for me to pick just one of these wonderful people to help. They all need The Time is Now to Help desperately.

Dear Readers,

We often help more than one person at a time in low-income housing complexes. If we speak to an apartment manager, they may bring other residents to our attention when they are aware of the great need and the assistance we may be able to provide. Most of these managers are extremely caring people who personally know the struggles their residents are encountering.

I called the woman who wrote this letter requesting our assistance for four of her residents. She had spoken to all the senior citizens she had mentioned in her letter and gotten their permission to speak in their behalf. Two of the residents had written their own letters once they spoke to the apartment manager and understood how our charity worked. We like to consider our assistance a hand up, not a handout, and that was what these proud senior citizens needed.

I listened while the apartment manager read to me the two letters, one from the husband and wife who needed a new bed and one from the senior woman who was an amputee. They were short but to the point. These fellow creations needed us to improve their quality of life and provide comfort that would ease their pain and suffering.

The woman began to cry when reading the letter from one of her residents. She had to stop reading and said, “I did not know she was suffering like this.” I replied, “We often do not know when our neighbors, our friends, even family members are suffering in poverty due to their shame and their pride.”

After speaking with each resident individually I had a list of beds to order, a lift chair to order and addresses for a volunteer to deliver gift cards, food, and household necessities. Thanks to a caring and observant apartment manager these four fellow creations would have their pains and suffering of poverty removed. They would know that all of us together cared that they were struggling, and we wanted to help.

We provided them with much more than was on the surface of the request. We found out two of them needed new prescription eyeglasses, after not being to an eye doctor for over 15 years. The new prescription eyeglasses improved their quality of life immensely. There were several pieces of furniture provided for all four of the residents. Tables and chairs that we may take for granted, made a world of difference for these senior citizens. One of the seniors needed dental assistance to remove the constant pain she was living with. Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for allowing us to provide this life changing assistance.

Thanks to the new Give a Hand Up 2021 $50,000 Matching Grant we will continue our good works together through the upcoming holidays and beginning of winter. Every dollar you donate will be matched by this new matching grant, doubling your donation, and every penny will be used for poverty relief in our communities. We are so thankful for all of “You” and the blessings you allow us to share with those in desperate need. Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for your caring and sharing.

Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken. A Very Special Thank You: Robert Nelson, Phil and Susan Hagenah, Gerald and Cheryl Kuhn, Roy and Donna Swedlund, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Kunes Country Auto Group, Martin Group, John Stensland and family, Hurvey and June Haskins, Candy Stermer, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Vanderveld, Mary Kay Ring, Paper Dolls, Jeff Martin, Thomas Getzen, Judith McKillop, Delavan-Darien School District Foundation, Annette Roesing, Jon and Karen Bird, Ann Hope, Thomas Nangle, James and Shari Loback, Michael and Phyllis Patek, George and Lauretta Clettenberg, Doris Wiechmann, Carol Hinners, John and Marian McClellan, Bonnie McNamara, Richard Jais, Mike Halverson, Peterson Drywall, Greg Johns, Nancy Plzak, Kelly Tomaske, Colette Coolidge, Jeanne Allen, Robert Anderlick, Karin Slayton, Daryl Braun, William Norton, Jean Eungard, all of our anonymous donors and ALL of you who support The Time Is Now to Help donation boxes. Anyone who would like a Time Is Now donation box in your business, please call (262) 249-7000.

Memorials: LuAnn Himebauch in memory of Neil Williams. Susan Kleinman in memory of Donald Ketchpaw.

Prayer Chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Betty, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Ron K., Marian K., Judy, Wendy, Eric, Anthony, Mary, Charlie, Tom P., Christina, Billy, Mike, Cheryl, Ellie and Jacquelyn Anderlick.