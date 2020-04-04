Opinion: Bloomfield townsfolk must turn out for referendum

There is something extra on the ballot this election day for voters in the town of Bloomfield.
The outcome could impact the town’s very existence. In other words, this is a big one.
We encourage all voters to educate themselves and to cast a ballot letting their voices be heard.
The town is conducting a referendum asking voters if they support a boundary agreement with the neighboring village of Bloomfield. Under the agreement, boundaries would be dissolved, and the town would become part of the village.
Over the past few months, there have been pros and cons debated regarding the idea of combining the two municipalities.
Here at the Lake Geneva Regional News, we on the editorial board find ourselves split over the pros and cons.
Perhaps some voters in the town have mixed feelings, too, as election day approaches on April 7.
We hope everyone in the town gives this serious consideration and then participates in the referendum. The outcome could affect the Bloomfield area dramatically, so this is not a time to stand on the sidelines while others make the decisions.
As many people will remember, the town of Bloomfield once covered the entire territory, before some residents broke away in 2011 to form the village. The two municipalities now co-exist side by side. The village finds itself in financial trouble, partly because residents have rejected calls for higher property taxes and village officials have refused to make additional cuts to services.
Officials from the town and village announced in December that they were discussing merging the two municipalities through a boundary deal. But they first are holding the April 7 referendum to see how people in the town feel about dissolving their community.
There is no referendum in the village because the village would not cease to exist in this deal. It would become the surviving municipality covering the entire territory.
The referendum is advisory only, which means officials do not legally have to abide by the wishes of the voters. In reality, however, the referendum could very well determine whether the boundary agreement gets implemented or gets discarded.
Now, for those pros and cons.
According to supporters, the boundary deal would guard against unwanted annexation by outside cities or villages, would strengthen local control of land use, would streamline government by eliminating duplication, and would reunify the “two Bloomfields” as one consolidated community.
Opponents contend that the threat of annexation is being exaggerated, that the town is being asked to accept higher taxes to bail out the village, and that local government already is streamlined because the town and village share some services.
The debate is over, and it is time for town residents to make up their minds.
Early voting has started already, and the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 7.
There will be other things on the ballot, to be sure. But this referendum hits home in the town of Bloomfield. It is time for townsfolk to stand and be counted.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!