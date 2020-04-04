Opinion: Bloomfield townsfolk must turn out for referendum

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There is something extra on the ballot this election day for voters in the town of Bloomfield.

The outcome could impact the town’s very existence. In other words, this is a big one.

We encourage all voters to educate themselves and to cast a ballot letting their voices be heard.

The town is conducting a referendum asking voters if they support a boundary agreement with the neighboring village of Bloomfield. Under the agreement, boundaries would be dissolved, and the town would become part of the village.

Over the past few months, there have been pros and cons debated regarding the idea of combining the two municipalities.

Here at the Lake Geneva Regional News, we on the editorial board find ourselves split over the pros and cons.

Perhaps some voters in the town have mixed feelings, too, as election day approaches on April 7.

We hope everyone in the town gives this serious consideration and then participates in the referendum. The outcome could affect the Bloomfield area dramatically, so this is not a time to stand on the sidelines while others make the decisions.