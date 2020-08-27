Opinion: Wedding rate increase should be left at the altar

Getting married in Lake Geneva has always been something special, and people have always been willing to pay a premium price for the occasion.
But city officials are going too far with their newest price hike.
A plan just approved by the Lake Geneva City Council will increase the cost of renting the Riviera ballroom for a wedding event from $3,900 to $5,500 — a 40-percent increase.
That is how much out-of-town residents soon will have to pay for a Saturday event in the Riviera. (Lesser price increases would await local residents or people planning weddings on other days of the week.)
This comes just one year after the city boosted the price by 30 percent, from $3,000 to $3,900.
That is simply too much, as the city’s own Riviera marketing director has warned of the newest mark-up.
“It might be poorly received,” marketing director Stephanie Copsey cautioned gently.
Copsey knows what she is talking about. Before joining the city, she worked as a wedding planner. She knows what brides and grooms — and their families — are willing to pay for a wedding day in Lake Geneva.
City officials should take the hint and reconsider this price hike before they price the Riviera out of the market.
The city council voted 7-1 on Aug. 24 to approve the new price structure.
We understand where this is coming from. The city needs a revenue source to pay for the restoration work that is underway on the Riviera.
The historic lakefront ballroom and tourism center needs $5 million or so in repairs, upgrades and renovations. Work began this year, with city officials taking out a $1.5 million bank loan, while offering little indication of how they intend to repay the bank.
We called on the city last November to stop this haphazard approach and to give taxpayers a concrete Riviera blueprint with a specific budget and financing plan.
The city now has an ad hoc group, assembled by Mayor Charlene Klein, to make recommendations to the city council regarding the Riviera restoration effort.
It seems we are making progress. At least the wedding rate increase is a plan. Just the wrong plan.
We should not fund this public works project by price-gouging young brides and grooms. They are a big part of the reason why the Riviera is such a popular venue for special events.
Abuse them with too much sticker shock, and the Riviera could be reduced to a dusty, forgotten old relic.
It is alright to increase rates at the Riviera incrementally, to keep up with operational costs. But there is nothing incremental about jacking up your prices by more than 80 percent within the span of about two years.
We are disappointed to see city officials adopt this flawed proposal instead of looking for a different way of paying for Riviera restoration.
Riviera chain-link fence at start of project
Crew member with Chicago Bears logo on hardhat
Crew member smiling on Riviera scaffolding
Badger Scaffold crew at rooftop of Riviera
Scaffolding goes up February 2020 for historic Riviera job
Scaffold crew members on top of Riviera
Scaffolding overlooking downtown from atop Riviera
Badger Scaffold crew facing lakefront on Riviera job site
Crew member John Quinonez on scaffolding at Riviera
Crew member Ryan Paegelow on scaffolding at Riviera
Riviera scaffolding west side of building
Crews enjoy mild weather at Riviera construction site
Tenting protects Riviera construction crews from winter weather
Exterior of Riviera with scaffolding to start repair job
Crew members Badger Scaffold atop the Riviera
