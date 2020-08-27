Opinion: Wedding rate increase should be left at the altar

Getting married in Lake Geneva has always been something special, and people have always been willing to pay a premium price for the occasion.

But city officials are going too far with their newest price hike.

A plan just approved by the Lake Geneva City Council will increase the cost of renting the Riviera ballroom for a wedding event from $3,900 to $5,500 — a 40-percent increase.

That is how much out-of-town residents soon will have to pay for a Saturday event in the Riviera. (Lesser price increases would await local residents or people planning weddings on other days of the week.)

This comes just one year after the city boosted the price by 30 percent, from $3,000 to $3,900.

That is simply too much, as the city’s own Riviera marketing director has warned of the newest mark-up.

“It might be poorly received,” marketing director Stephanie Copsey cautioned gently.

Copsey knows what she is talking about. Before joining the city, she worked as a wedding planner. She knows what brides and grooms — and their families — are willing to pay for a wedding day in Lake Geneva.