Letter: Thanks Gottinger for the tax increase

Presents under the tree and school taxes: The front page of the Dec. 1 smart news left out a few items I feel necessary to "thank" the Democrats for. These however unfortunately are lumps of coal in my stocking instead of presents under the tree.

Thanks for the high price of crude oil increasing my gasoline costs by almost 50% per week. Natural/propane gas increases. My most recent gas bill to heat my home was 70% higher than the same time last year with the same average monthly temperature, (my thermostat is at the same setting as last year). The cost of food has skyrocketed, what used to cost $50-60 week is now $75-85, when I can find everything. Basically everything you purchase has dramatically increased in cost since Nov. 3, 2020, when Joe Biden was elected. That also was the day that everyone in the world started the long and arduous trek to our southern border for unfettered catch and release to the interior of our country and has yet to subside. My incurred costs have totaled an increase of approximately $300/month. That's an egregious amount when on a fixed income/budget like all other retirees, senior citizens and especially low income and poor families and individuals.

Congratulations to superintendent James Gottinger on your upcoming retirement. I would like to thank him for the 12.2% increase in my portion of the school taxes for both Joint 1 and Badger High School on my tax statement I received this week. I remember a conversation with him prior to the 2021 spring election how there would be no increase in the school tax rate and my feelings on exceeding the states funding portion by 1.5 million for eternity on the back of the taxpayers of the districts. I will be awaiting next year's tax statement to see how much my portion will increase. I don't expect a 12.2% decrease as government never seems to shrink they just find more opaque and covert was to raise funds to pay for it all.

MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!!!!

Had 4 words left.

Jon Nelson,

Lake Geneva