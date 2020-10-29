Opinion: Democrats have a long history of voter fraud

To the editor:

At one time, my father was a good Democrat. He was a delegate to the Michigan State Democratic Convention and voted three times for Truman for president. Yes, you are correct, Truman only ran once for president. Dad’s voting escapade was arranged by the State Democratic Party. In 1952, he became a Republican and voted only once in each election.

We have had continuous historical examples of Democratic voter fraud. In 1959, Mayor Daley (D), after votes in other parts of the state of Illinois were counted, declared the vote count for Chicago making sure it was enough for Kennedy’s victory. Mayor Daley gave the infamous instructions to Democrats, “vote early, vote often."

In Wisconsin, we had the documented Democrat plot of cigarettes for votes. A Democratic operative, Scott Foval in 2016, admitted to the media that he was busing out of state voters to Iowa and Wisconsin to affect swing state elections. He stated Democrats have been doing this for 50 years.