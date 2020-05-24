Opinion: Lake Geneva correct to pause increase on parking

We aren’t sure about Bennett’s assessment, but we shouldn’t take a gamble at this time.

The threat of the coronavirus has created too many unknowns for everyone in the business community, and why introduce a new hurdle when we all face so many economic challenges?

In fact, this is the time for the city to look at ways to use parking as a tool to grow more revenue for our downtown merchants. Currently, Lake Geneva residents are allowed two free hours of parking a day. Individuals who live immediately outside of the city, and people who work in the city, don’t have the ability to access free parking.

This seems like a good opportunity for the city to introduce a special parking pass for all Walworth County residents and people who work within the city’s limits.

The pass can have limitations, free two-hour parking on Mondays through Fridays, for example. This would encourage people who live outside of the city — in the towns of Lyons, Linn and Bloomfield, for example — to visit Lake Geneva for lunch and maybe stop at a store after their meal.

This may entice people who work in the city’s business parks or factories to visit the downtown for lunch. This would provide additional economic benefits to downtown business owners at a time where ever little bit will help.