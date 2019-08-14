Aug. 4
2:38 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near Country Club Drive cited a 17-year-old boy from Fontana on suspicion of an automobile following too closely.
Aug. 3
2:08 a.m.: An officer dispatched to Broad Street near Geneva Street cited Cristian F. Paredes, 38, Burlington, on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and operating without a valid license.
1:23 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Center Street near Geneva Street cited Jacob T. Hetz, 24, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating a motorcycle without a valid license.
1:04 a.m.: Officers in the 700 block of West Main Street cited Ryan G. Maresh, 29, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Aug. 2
9:45 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 Edwards Blvd. cited Steven A. Bezotte, 19, Salem, and a 17-year-old boy from Paddock Lake on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
1:30 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 1100 block of Dodge Street cited Thomas J. Baldwin, 22, Genoa City, on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
July 29
6:41 a.m.: An officer dispatched to a car crash on Williams Street arrested Michelle M. Smith, 36, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while intoxicated-fourth offense, failure to install IID/violate court order, and failure to notify police of an accident.
July 28
2:05 a.m.: An officer in the 800 block of Geneva Street near Cook Street cited Gregory C. Myhre, 58, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
1:29 a.m.: An officer in the area of 700 West Main Street cited Johnny L. Byrd, 30, Fox Lake, Illinois, on suspicion of disorderly conduct-public urination.
July 26
8:57 p.m.: An officer in the area of 361 Main St. cited Joseph R. Cinko Jr., 56, Genoa City, on suspicion of alcohol-open beverage in public and of littering.
2:13 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 201 N. Edwards Blvd. cited Angela M. Permanian, 51, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of retail theft-intentionally conceal.
July 25
6:06 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 1300 block of West Main Street cited Sherie L. Grebenor, 54, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
2:04 p.m.: An officer dispatched to 710 Williams St. cited Ian T. Lynch, 19, Genoa City, on suspicion of failure to notify police of an accident.