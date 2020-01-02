Deer hunting's real trophy is the experience

MADISON — The sun was still below the horizon as I settled into my deer stand. A light dusting of snow covered the ground. The temperature was in the upper-20s on Nov. 17, 2018 — perfect for the opening morning of deer hunting in Wisconsin.

I poured myself a cup of coffee from the thermos that once belonged to my grandfather, who hunted those lands. I sat still with my back against a tree and watched daylight creep into my valley.

Life is a journey of lessons. Some we learn, some we forget, and some we need to be taught again and again because some of us — like yours truly — have a slightly slower informational uptake.

This year, I resumed my annual learning retreat in the woods with my 44th season of gun-deer hunting. It’s actually closer to 50 if I count the years I participated in deer drives.

This was my dad’s 70th season. He, too, has never missed a hunt, even in the early days when deer were scarce. Back in the late 1940s, Wisconsin’s deer population was just recovering from a few Depression-era years when there was no hunting season in the state. It was quite unusual when my grandfather, Keith Hardie, shot a buck on our family farm in western Jackson County.