Fly fisherman George Kaider aims to get "In the Flow"

When describing his philosophy on teaching others to fly fish, he likens it to another sport.

“It’s similar to golf where you don’t hand somebody a bag of clubs and some balls and say ‘hey, go out to Geneva National and golf 18,’” Kaider said. “A whole instructional day plan for beginners starts with land casting, then goes to wading, then we do an afternoon float.”

That does not mean that all his clients are newcomers. Kaider takes out plenty of veterans as well, with an even mix of locals and out-of-towners making up his list of clientele.

Whether he is out guiding familiar faces, or people he has never met, Kaider always has at least something in common with all his clients: a love of fly fishing.

“I was able to take out two buddies who were in Chicago for work and they’re from Argentina. That was really neat,” Kaider said. “They were great fly fishermen. So that helped me because we could talk a similar language through fishing even though communication was sometimes difficult.”