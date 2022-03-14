Badger baseball continues to work to instill culture in the program

Both Badger head baseball coach Beau Roddy and assistant coach Mike Ploch admittedly weren’t thrilled to look back on the 3-17 season they had last year. However, last season may not have provided a lot of wins, a culture has been set that Ploch believes will continue to move the 2022 baseball team and future Badger baseball players in the right direction.

“We obviously want to win games, but we want our culture to beat their culture,” he said. “We rolled out this entire new culture plan as a way to hold kids accountable, have themselves hold each other accountable and getting us to play relentlessly every single day.”

This will be Roddy and Ploch’s fourth season co-coaching the baseball team. Being Badger alums, both having played Badger baseball and both being special education teachers at the high school, it was something that appealed to them.

“I approached Beau when he was the freshman coach here and asked if I could help out with coaching,” Ploch said. “At that point he told me he had 22 guys and no assistant coaches, so that’s kind of when our coaching relationship began.”

Ploch said that if the varsity program coaching positions ever opened up, it was something they wanted to do together and that’s what happened four years ago.

“We had this plan in mind to co-coach this and they granted it,” Roddy said. “Now we’re in our fourth year and we’re starting to get our feet on the ground.”

The majority of the young team from a season ago is returning, according to Roddy, led by 6’5 senior pitcher Tyler Deleskiewicz.

“Tyler is throwing 95 miles-per-hour right now,” Roddy said. “You will see scouts at our games and we have been talking to MLB scouts already.”

Deleskiewicz has a full-ride scholarship to pitch at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“He’s a presence on the field, he’s a year older and he’s a year more confident,” Roddy said. “He’s going to dominate the Southern Lakes Conference this year.”

Ploch believes he’s the best pitcher to ever come through Badger High School.

“He could so easily just go the club route, but he’s such a humble guy who works his butt off and wants to be here,” he said. “It speaks volumes about his character and not just about his game.”

Junior Crete Slattery who Roddy called their best hitter a season ago, also returns to the lineup.

“He is one of our highest IQ players we have ever had,” he said. “He knows everything about baseball or anything you ask of him. His brain just works like that.”

Slattery primarily played third base last season with the expectation that he may have to do some catching this season due losing both catchers from last season due to graduation.

Freshman Sam Polyock, who was a starting outfielder for the Badgers last season just in his eighth grade year, is someone Roddy expects to be a dynamite player for them.

“But the senior class we have this year are gritty and are going to compete,” he said.

While installing and improving upon the culture is key for the coaches, winning still cures all.

“We want to win baseball games,” Roddy said. “Once you win baseball games, the culture follows. I also want to have fun, we’ve got to have fun and there’s nothing fun about losing. When you’re not winning it’s not fun and it’s easy to go negative. I want these guys this year to create their legacy and we want them to take charge of this. We ask them what story do they want to write and we’re hoping they write a great story to finish it off.”

Practice begins March 21 with a scrimmage at Badger against Big Foot on March 26. The first game is scheduled for March 28 against Janesville Craig in Janesville.

