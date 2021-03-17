Williams Bay hoops coach Nottestad retires after 19 seasons

Troy Nottestad was born and bred a Badger.
His dad, Dick Nottestad, was a football and basketball coach at Badger High School for more than 30 years. When Troy was in middle school, he was a team manager for the 1982 Badger boys basketball team that qualified for state. When he got high school, Troy was star player for the Badgers. And for six seasons in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s, Troy Nottestad was an assistant coach at Badger.
But somehow, the Badger ended being a Bulldog.
When he heard that nearby Williams Bay had a vacant varsity boys basketball head coaching position in 2002, Nottestad thought it might be a good opportunity to get some experience for a year or two before taking over the Badger program.
Instead, he stuck around for 19 seasons and became an icon of the school’s athletic department.
“I was a guy that was a Badger growing up and into my younger adult life. It was weird to be a Bulldog,” Nottestad said. “It wasn’t the way I thought it would go, but I enjoyed every minute of it.”
Nottestad announced his retirement as the Bulldogs head coach after the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.
With his daughter Ashlin set to begin high school next fall, Nottestad has known for the last few years that his coaching career was going to soon come to an end. Whether it had been last year, this year or next year, he wanted to step away from the hardwood to make sure he could spend most of his time being a dad.
This season ended up serving as a perfect opportunity to go out on top, with a senior-heavy Bulldogs team that was one of the program’s most successful some time, with a 15-4 record and the team’s first Trailways Conference title since the 2009-10 season.
Over the course of his 19 years in the Bay, Nottestad had plenty of success. The team won five conference championships, a pair of regional titles and featured four conference players of the year.
According to some of Nottestad’s peers at Williams Bay, there is something besides the wins and losses that will define his tenure.
“Troy brought a lot of character and integrity to the basketball program over the years,” Williams Bay athletic director Mike Coolidge said. “He has a great relationship with the kids, the kids love him, they’d run through a wall for him if he asked.”
As much as Nottestad meant to the players, those players meant just as much to him. He has kept in touch with many of his former pupils, even attending the weddings of some of his past players. When asked about his favorite players or teams from the past 19 years, it was impossible for the coach to single any out, much the way it would be impossible for a parent to choose a favorite child.
Nottestad did not just mentor players, though, as he also did all he could to foster a successful basketball program in Williams Bay from top to bottom.
Ryan Fritz currently serves as the head coach of the Bulldogs’ varsity girls basketball team, but back in 2006 he was just getting started as a coach with Williams Bay’s junior high team. Nottestad would bring some of his varsity players to help out with the middle school practices, and whenever he did so, Fritz says Nottestad would extend an open invitation for the younger coach to come and get involved with the varsity practices as well.
After a few years, Fritz moved up to become an assistant varsity coach and the Williams Bay JV head coach. While he already respected Nottestad from afar, being able to see the way he ran his program up close made it sink in even more.
“It was just his attention to detail. You don’t realize how good people are until you see it first hand,” Fritz said. “His continued focus, not just on making kids better basketball players, but better people.”
With Nottestad stepping away to spend more time with his family, he is not sure what his future holds. He is still relatively young in his early 50’s, and he says he has not yet ruled out a return to coaching after his daughter has graduated high school.
For now, though, his time on the sidelines in Williams Bay is done and he is glad that the nearby lakefront community gave a chance to a lifelong Badger nearly two decades ago.
“The community was always supportive,” Nottestad said. “I appreciate the opportunity I was given 19 years ago and I hope I made them proud.”