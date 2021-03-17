Williams Bay hoops coach Nottestad retires after 19 seasons

Ryan Fritz currently serves as the head coach of the Bulldogs’ varsity girls basketball team, but back in 2006 he was just getting started as a coach with Williams Bay’s junior high team. Nottestad would bring some of his varsity players to help out with the middle school practices, and whenever he did so, Fritz says Nottestad would extend an open invitation for the younger coach to come and get involved with the varsity practices as well.

After a few years, Fritz moved up to become an assistant varsity coach and the Williams Bay JV head coach. While he already respected Nottestad from afar, being able to see the way he ran his program up close made it sink in even more.

“It was just his attention to detail. You don’t realize how good people are until you see it first hand,” Fritz said. “His continued focus, not just on making kids better basketball players, but better people.”

With Nottestad stepping away to spend more time with his family, he is not sure what his future holds. He is still relatively young in his early 50’s, and he says he has not yet ruled out a return to coaching after his daughter has graduated high school.

For now, though, his time on the sidelines in Williams Bay is done and he is glad that the nearby lakefront community gave a chance to a lifelong Badger nearly two decades ago.