Badger boys cross-country aims for 4th straight Southern Lakes Conference title

Jacob Kiefer, a social studies teacher with two classes in world history and AP European history at Badger, had been on the Badger boys cross-country staff alongside previous head coach Mike Butscher for the past six seasons. Now he finds himself as head coach after being hired for the position back in March.

“When I got hired at Badger as a teacher, he (Butscher) was my mentor,” Kiefer said. “At Badger, they assign you a veteran teacher to be your mentor. Literally, the first day of in-service, he started to recruit me to try to become a coach. I wanted to make sure my teaching career got off on the right foot, so I did not do it the first couple of years, but the third year I said to myself that I am going to do it. I always wanted to be that coach who could run with the guys, so I started to run on my own and it just kind of took off from there.”

Badger lost a “huge chunk” of their team from a season ago to graduation including former cross-country star Demetrius Farnakis, who Kiefer called “the best runner to ever walk through Badger High School.”

Farnakis is now a freshman on the North Dakota State University Cross-Country team. Kiefer did acknowledge, however, of the freshmen, sophomores and juniors on the team last season, around 30 will return with around 10 or more incoming freshmen.

“One of the beautiful things that Coach Butscher did was when he took over, we maybe had a team of 20-to-25 guys, but because of the culture he established, it just continued to grow,” he said. “It has now become the norm to have about 40 runners if not more on the team each year.”

That culture set forth has led to not just runners being a part of the team, it has led to so much more,” according to Kiefer.

“For some of them, it’s truly for the love of running or that love of competing and racing against each other,” he said. “Other runners are wrestlers who want to do this to keep their weight down, kids who just want to get in better shape or kids who want to be a part of a team and something bigger than themselves. What is cool about the make-up of our squad is that everyone joins for a different reason. There’s no bench, everyone gets to participate, there’s not cuts and that’s very appealing to a lot of people.”

He said that the entire varsity team for the sectionals and state meets last year were seniors, which he called a blessing in disguise for the younger guys.

“They (seniors) set a tone for the program,” Kiefer said. “They had done that all four years they ran with us, which has trickled down to everybody else. The returners had been watching them (seniors) and been waiting in the wings, where for many of them this year that will be a huge contributor. These guys would have been running on varsity for probably every other team in the state, they were just road blocked by guys who were older and a little faster than they were. They have been chomping at the bit and they’re ready to step up.”

Senior Jackson Albanese returns after suffering two stress fractures in his foot last season Kiefer said that if he were healthy, he would have been running at state in 2021. Senior Daniel Martinez is also expected to be another top runner coming back along with junior Gage Nicholson.

“He (Martinez) was somebody who took advantage of the COVID situation we had to deal with. When everything shut down, he turned his neighborhood into his running trail and even at one point was doing laps in his backyard and getting his miles in. He (Nicholson) has been getting his miles in during the offseason. Throughout the winter and the summer, he has been running 40-plus miles a week. All three of them have gotten to where they are because of their work ethic and the time they have put into it. These are three guys that have set the way for us in setting the tone for the whole squad.”

The physical and conditioning aspects are such an important part of cross-country and Kiefer always makes it a point in the offseason for the guys to “charge their battery and prepare.”

“Our message in the offseason is just consistent volume, meaning we want them to just get miles in whether it’s simply going out and getting an easy run in or other times you’re running with a purpose,” he said. “For example, we call it Mileage Monday’s where they are doing longer runs to develop their aerobic system better or sometimes doing a threshold or tempo run, where your pace is a little bit quicker and pushing it a little bit more, which helps with their speed and race pace. And, of course, we have recovery days, which you get your run in, but it’s nice and slow to give your muscles a chance to recoup.”

But in order to be successful in cross-country, Kiefer believes the mental aspect must coincide with the physical aspect.

“From a mental standpoint, it’s just continuing that love for the sport,” he said. “The more that you do it, the easier it gets. We like those offseason times as a coaching staff where we are not as strict mannered asking that on this day you are doing this workout and so on. They get the overall message, but it’s not like things that necessarily need to be hit, they just go off of how their body feels.”

With three straight Southern Lakes Conference Championships under their belt with Kiefer as an assistant, he hopes that will continue for his team with him in the head-coaching role.

“I’m replacing someone (Butscher) who is a local legend with what he did with the cross-country program and what he has done for Badger High School and the community,” he said. “He’s (Butscher) got our program in such an awesome spot, that I want to keep it where it is and do what I can to raise it up even more. I want to continue to grow our numbers and I want each individual who participates in the cross-country program, whether it’s our top runner or our bottom runner, to walk out of this season having the most enjoyable time they could have possibly had and improve both as a runner and a person.”

From a team standpoint, it is all about picking up where they left off.

“We want to continue the success we have had. We have our eyes set on a fourth straight conference title and we want to be a state qualifying team,” he said. “We want to be back-to-back sectional champions, which will be a difficult task for us. Another way of looking at it is we want to help develop young men into becoming the best versions of themselves and we are continuing the process in their journey of life to help them become the best that they can be.”