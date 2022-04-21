Williams Bay softball “getting better” despite losses to Deerfield

The Williams Bay softball team was back on their home field for the first time all season on Thursday, April 21, against Deerfield, where they were swept in a doubleheader 18-1 in the first game and 8-2 in the second game.

The first original matchup with Deerfield was scheduled for Monday, April 18, but that was postponed due to inclement weather, one of seven total postponements so far this season.

Williams Bay’s first game was March 28 in a 20-5 loss to Shoreland Lutheran. Their second game was over three weeks later in a 12-1 defeat by Parkview. All the games for Williams Bay softball between March 31 and April 18 were not played.

“This was actually the first time we have played here on our field,” Williams Bay head softball coach Jeff Kuespert said. “It has only been the fifth time we have been outside and four of those now have been games. I’m hoping we turn the corner here with the weather. There’s things that can’t be worked in the gym that have to be worked on outside.”

Deerfield was undefeated in the Trailways-South Conference with a 4-0 record coming into the game, 4-2 overall and it remained that way after outscoring the Bulldogs in two games 26-3.

Williams Bay junior Evelyn Hamberg got the lone RBI for the Bulldogs in the first game, but despite the 8-2 loss in game 2, Kuespert’s team showed a lot of improvement with one of the best teams in the state that he called “state ready.”

“We played well in the second game and the biggest attribute to that was we were a lot looser,” he said. “They were having fun and you have to be loose and have fun when you’re playing this game.”

With one out in the top of the first inning, Williams Bay freshman Katelyn McKean walked, which was followed by an opposite field single by sophomore AnnMarie Cates. Later in the inning, senior Vinny Robbins hit another opposite field single, this time for an RBI giving the Bulldogs their first lead all season.

Deerfield’s Morgan Mack hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the first to quickly tie things up back up at 1-1. After a three up, three down top half of the second, Deerfield took a lead of 2-1 after a passed ball allowed a runner at third to score.

Cates led off the top of the third with a single followed by an error allowing Hamberg to reach base. Mack was able to get the next two Bulldog batters to strikeout, leaving it up to freshman Lacey Silverman to come through and put some runs on the board and that’s exactly what she did. She came through in the clutch, hitting a line drive RBI single to tie it at 2-2.

Deerfield retook a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth. The Demons added two more runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to come away with their sixth win of the season.

“Deerfield is a quality ball club and we hung in there with them for the better part of six innings,” Kuespert said. “It’s a stepping stone in the process. We got some young kids that have very little experience and every little bit of success that we have, we build on and get better.”

Success is measured in many different ways to different people and for Kuespert, who has been the head softball coach for 22 years, it’s all about improvement.

“We preach to the kids to get better every day and we’re getting better every day,” he said. “The results will come soon enough and just depends on how you want to measure those results. We’re measuring it as we’re getting better every day.”

