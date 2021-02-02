Badger swim wins sectional title

In the days prior to the sectional swim meet, Badger co-op coach Glenn Biller was doing a lot of math.
Biller poured over the statistics and times of all the teams that would be competing at Muskego High School on Jan. 30 and his calculations led to one conclusion: if all goes well, the Badgers end up on top.
“We knew we had to swim perfect and take it to them,” Biller said. “Focus wasn’t on trying to win, it was just on having our best swims and doing what we could control, and the rest would take care of itself.”
Things did take care of themselves as the Badgers won their first sectional championship since 2008.
Badger’s score of 387 was enough to beat out Muskego’s 335. Franklin rounded out the top three with 281 points.
As if adding new hardware to the school’s trophy case was not enough to celebrate, the Badgers had seven swimmers qualify for state in 12 events in what Biller says is his largest group of state meet participants in his two decades of coaching the Badgers.
The meet started with a bang as the 200-yard medley relay team of junior Nathaniel Rafe, senior Tommy Anderson, senior Andreas Scocos and sophomore Evan Langelund set a new Badger record with a time of 1:39.97. That broke the previous mark of 1:40.05 set in 1999.
All competitors that finish in first during the sectional meet earn an automatic spot at the state meet, with the remaining 18 spots at state being announced in the evening once all eight of the sectional meets have been completed.
Badger’s other two relay teams automatically qualified by winning their events.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of junior Benton Greenberg, Langelund, Anderson and senior Ethan Marunde won in 1:27.20. The 400-yard freestyle relay group of Greenberg, junior Carson Biller, Rafe and Marunde finished first in 3:14.66.
While the school-record setting and winning relays did some of the work, a host of strong individual performances won the meet for the Badgers.
“Our depth across the board was consistent. Those depth points are what won the sectional,” Biller said.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Carson Biller placed fourth with a time of 1:49.14, while senior Ben Shane took eighth at 1:51.83.
Rafe finished second in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:03.26, Anderson was fourth with a time of 2:07.26, and junior Nolan Cassidy was fifth at 2:08.45.
Three Badgers finished in the top four of the 50-yard freestyle less than a third of a second apart. Greenberg took second in 21.60, Marunde in third at 21.64 and Langelund fourth at 21.91.
Langelund also placed third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 52.86. Scocos placed fifth in 55.14.
The 100-yard freestyle featured three Badgers in the top five. Greenberg was second at 47.73, Marunde third at 48.36, and junior Brady Peetz fifth in 50.57.
Carson Biller was Badger’s top finisher in the longest event of the meet, the 500-yard freestyle. He placed fourth in 4:59.64. Shane placed sixth at 5:05.58.
In the 100-yard backstroke Rafe was Badger’s lone competitor and finished fourth in 56.11.
Two Badgers finished in the top three of the 100-yard breaststroke with Anderson placing second at 1:03.06 and Cassidy in third at 1:03.63.
While the team was anxious to learn who else would be traveling up to Waukesha on Feb. 6, Biller wasn’t stressing about it.
“Even though you can look at all the sectionals, I don’t like to sit there and pick through each sectional and count up how many guys were ahead,” Biller said. “The guys in the back of the bus were tallying it up themselves and they were screaming and I’m like well, might as well take a look now.”
Besides their two champion relay teams, the Badgers earned 10 additional at-large bids.
The record-breaking 200-yard medley relay team earned a spot at state. It’s the first time all three relays made state in Biller’s tenure.
Individually, six Badgers also earned spots at state.
Greenberg and Marunde qualified in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. Langelund qualified in the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
Carson Biller qualified in the 200 freestyle, Rafe in the 100 backstroke, and Anderson in the 100 breaststroke.
Badger’s best chances at a state title come in the 400 and 200 freestyle relays. The team has the third-fastest time in the state in the 200 freestyle relay, while the 400-yard squad has the fifth-best time.
Biller and his assistant coaches are making sure the team stays relaxed after they already achieved their ultimate goal for the year in winning sectionals.
“We’re just excited to have a great week and it’s a fun week,” Biller said. “Nothing to lose, everything to gain, let’s just go and have some fun.”