Badger swim wins sectional title

Langelund also placed third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 52.86. Scocos placed fifth in 55.14.

The 100-yard freestyle featured three Badgers in the top five. Greenberg was second at 47.73, Marunde third at 48.36, and junior Brady Peetz fifth in 50.57.

Carson Biller was Badger’s top finisher in the longest event of the meet, the 500-yard freestyle. He placed fourth in 4:59.64. Shane placed sixth at 5:05.58.

In the 100-yard backstroke Rafe was Badger’s lone competitor and finished fourth in 56.11.

Two Badgers finished in the top three of the 100-yard breaststroke with Anderson placing second at 1:03.06 and Cassidy in third at 1:03.63.

While the team was anxious to learn who else would be traveling up to Waukesha on Feb. 6, Biller wasn’t stressing about it.

“Even though you can look at all the sectionals, I don’t like to sit there and pick through each sectional and count up how many guys were ahead,” Biller said. “The guys in the back of the bus were tallying it up themselves and they were screaming and I’m like well, might as well take a look now.”

Besides their two champion relay teams, the Badgers earned 10 additional at-large bids.