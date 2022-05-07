Badger track & field competes at Burlington Invitational

The Badger boys and girls track teams competed in the Demon Invite (Burlington) on Friday, May 6, at Burlington High School. Fourteen teams competed at the Invitational.
The Badgers have two regular season invites remaining at Greendale scheduled for Wednesday, May 11 and Elkhorn on Friday, May 13. The Badgers will be looking to repeat as conference champions at the Southern Lakes Conference meet at Union Grove High School on Tuesday, May 17. The meet is slotted to begin at 4 p.m.
Final results for Demon Invite:
GIRLS
100 METER DASH
13.08 Lilly Villarreal: Fourth, prelims.
13.09 Lilly Villarreal: Fourth, finals.
13.17 Kaaden Dull: Fifth, finals.
13.33 Kaaden Dull: Sixth, prelims.
200 METER DASH
27.85 Lilly Villarreal: Fifth.
29.15 Ani Grothe: 12th.
400 METER DASH
1:03.31 Vivian Ford: First.
1:04.63 Lilly Villarreal: Fourth.
800 METER RUN
2:39.66 Brooklyn Flies: Seventh.
2:40.30 Kylie Kramp: Eighth.
1600 METER RUN
5:40.61 Molly Deering: Second.
5:59.65 Brooklyn Flies: Seventh.
3200 METER RUN
12:15.24 Molly Deering: First.
12:40.54 Mya Lenz: Fourth.
100 METER HURDLES
18.20 Taylor Palazzo: Sixth, finals.
18.49 Taylor Palazzo: Eighth, prelims.
300 METER HURDLES
51.82 Lauren Milligan: Third.
52.96 Taylor Palazzo: Fifth.
4X100 METER RELAY
54.08 Relay Team: Fourth.
4X200 METER RELAY
1:54.36 Relay Team: Second.
4X400 METER RELAY
4:34.34 Relay Team: Sixth.
4X800 METER RELAY
11:10.87 Relay Team: Third.
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Lauren Milligan: Third.
LONG JUMP
15-3.25 Camryn Knaack: Fifth.
15-0 Lilly Villarreal: Ninth.
TRIPLE JUMP
35-8.25 Camryn Knaack: First.
30-4.25 McKenna Schultz: Eighth.
POLE VAULT
6-6 Zoe Sheeks: Ninth.
DISCUS
106-9 Cameron Jansen: Second.
70-7 Molly Bergstrom: 14th.
SHOT PUT
33-3 Cameron Jansen: Second.
27-4 Montana Peters: 11th.
BOYS
100 METER DASH
11.73 Billy Bernardo: 10th.
11.84 Evan Reusch: 11th.
200 METER DASH
23.90 Cesar Castro: 11th.
25.17 Billy Bernardo: 17th.
400 METER DASH
55.22 Brody Kluge: Fourth.
55.98 Zach Bauman: Sixth.
800 METER RUN
2:04.45 Demetrius Farmakis: Second.
2:17.79 Dominic Alonzo: 14th.
1600 METER RUN
4:26.30 Demetrius Farmakis: Second.
4:59.89 Dominic Alonzo: Seventh.
3200 METER RUN
9:40.39 Jackson Albanese: First.
10:22.19 Angel Toribio: Second.
110 METER HURDLES
16.26 Tim DeVries: Fourth, finals.
16.32 Tim DeVries: Second, prelims.
16.52 Logan Meinel: Sixth, finals.
16.62 Logan Meinel: Sixth, prelims.
300 METER HURDLES
41.79 Tim DeVries: First.
47.30 Logan Meinel: 11th.
4X100 METER RELAY
46.59 Relay Team: Fifth.
4X200 METER RELAY
1:40.17 Relay Team: Eighth.
4X400 METER RELAY
3:37.40 Relay Team: Second.
4X800 METER RELAY
8:41.84 Relay Team: First.
HIGH JUMP
5-10 Mitchell Rotschild: Third.
5-8 Brody Kluge: Fourth.
LONG JUMP
20-11 Brody Kluge: Second.
20-0 Landon Boyd: Third.
TRIPLE JUMP
43-0 Brody Kluge: First.
38-5.5 Landon Boyd: Fifth.
POLE VAULT
9-6 Billy Bernardo: Fourth.
8-0 Maximillion Roberts: 12th.
DISCUS
114-9 Connor Bates: Eighth.
102-8 Edward Gritzner: 12th.
SHOT PUT
40-4 Edward Gritzner: Eighth.
38-3 Connor Bates: 12th.