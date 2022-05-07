Badger track & field competes at Burlington Invitational

The Badger boys and girls track teams competed in the Demon Invite (Burlington) on Friday, May 6, at Burlington High School. Fourteen teams competed at the Invitational.

The Badgers have two regular season invites remaining at Greendale scheduled for Wednesday, May 11 and Elkhorn on Friday, May 13. The Badgers will be looking to repeat as conference champions at the Southern Lakes Conference meet at Union Grove High School on Tuesday, May 17. The meet is slotted to begin at 4 p.m.