Badger track's Booker hurdles past roadblocks in state-medalist season

As if all of that prior adversity was not enough, Mother Nature threw one last wrench in the gears as a steady rain fell throughout the day in La Crosse on June 26 during the Division 1 state meet.

Nonetheless, Booker took 12th in the 100 hurdles, then improved upon that by taking fourth in the 300 hurdles later in the day that earned her a medal and a spot on the podium.

The fourth-place finish was the first time the Badgers had a girls track and field athlete on the state meet podium since 2016, when Sydney Collins took fourth in the high jump.

Head coach Jenn Chironis was happy that Booker achieved such a lofty goal, especially given all the road blocks set up in her way.

“There are people that are one of the best in the state and they underperform at state and they don’t walk away with a state medal. Emilee deserved to be on that podium so I was happy it all came together on a terrible day of weather and still fighting off an injury,” Chironis said.

That medal finish is not the end of the road for Booker, though, who will join the UW-Eau Claire track team next fall. The Blugolds have a strong Division III track and field program, with their girls squad placing 10th at the 2021 national championships and their boys team finishing as the national runner-up.