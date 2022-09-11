Williams Bay volleyball takes 3rd, Big Foot places 4th at Williams Bay Invite

Eight teams participated in the Williams Bay Volleyball Invitational Saturday, Sept. 10, with the Bulldogs finishing in the third place and the Big Foot Chiefs taking home fourth.

The two teams faced off to begin the tournament Saturday morning, with Big Foot coming away with the victory 25-23, 20-25 and 15-8. Four matches later, the two teams found themselves in the third place match with Williams Bay once again taking the Chiefs to the three games and this time pulling off the victory 21-25, 25-22, 15-11. Both teams finished 3-2 on the day.

“It was a long day with five games and we don’t have a ton of substitutes and girls are coming off some injuries,” Williams Bay head volleyball coach Ann Majercik said. “But I was very happy with how they played and I think we surprised ourselves.”

Williams Bay volleyball results

Match one: Big Foot 2, Williams Bay 1 (25-23, 20-25, 15-8).

Match two: Williams Bay 2, Parkview 1 (23-25, 25-8, 15-10).

Match three: Williams Bay 2, Delavan-Darien 1.

Match four: Kenosha Christian Life 2, Williams Bay 0 (25-22, 25-22).

Match five: Williams Bay 2, Big Foot 1 (21-25, 25-22-15-11).

“Last year at this tournament we went 0-8, so I’m very happy to place third,” Marjercik said. “We had tough time against Palmyra-Eagle this past week, a rival, and we didn’t play as well as wanted, so I was really happy to see the girls come out and want to win. We played five hard games.”

Big Foot

Big Foot started out the tournament 3-0 with three consecutive wins over Williams Bay, Delavan-Darien and Parkview, defeating Delavan-Darien (25-22, 25-22) and Parkview (27-25, 25-22) in back-to-back games.

“The fact that we went 3-2 without our setter (Lily Wolf) I’m very pleased with,” Big Foot head volleyball coach Chad Roehl said. “I’m pleased with how we did because my second setter (Jaqueline Mercado Casteneda) has never set any level ever before. She has always been a defensive specialist, but we needed her to fill in on an emergency basis and I think she did a fine job.”

Big Foot volleyball results

Match one: Big Foot 2, Williams Bay 1 (25-23, 20-25, 15-8).

Match two: Big Foot 2, Delavan-Darien 0 (25-22, 25-22).

Match three: Big Foot 2, Parkview 0 (27-25, 25-22).

Match four: Racine Lutheran 2, Big Foot 0 (25-19, 25-16).

Match five: Williams Bay 2, Big Foot 1 (25-21, 22-25, 11-15).

“Being in the gold bracket and winning pool play I thought was good,” Roehl said. “Having a chance here at the end was also good. “I'm proud with how our team never gives up. No matter what the score says on the scoreboard, the girls have a winning attitude on the court. It makes my job easier.”

Senior Olivia Patek had six aces and 71 digs and senior Sydney Wilson led her team in kills with 21. Mercado Casteneda totaled 53 assists. Junior Abigail Hildebrandt finished with seven blocks at the net.