Lake Geneva area's Jane Wiswell Pegel named to sailing hall of fame

Lake Geneva area resident Jane Wiswell Pegel will be among 11 sailors inducted into the National Sailing Hall of Fame this fall.
Pegel will be part of the Hall’s 11th induction class.
Pegel descended from a family of sailors and started sailing early in life. Her grandfather, John O. Johnson, started the Johnson Boat Works on White Bear Lake in Minnesota in 1896. He was the original builder of the A Scow, a 38-foot flyer that impressed all the participants racing for the Seawanhaka Cup.
Jane Pegel has enjoyed an extraordinary career on the water. She was named US Sailing’s Yachtswoman of the Year three times (1964, 1971, 1972), twice won the Adams Cup, the North American Women’s Championship (1957, 1964), and has won championships in the X Class, C Scow, M Scow and DN Ice boat classes.
She and her husband, Bob Pegel were perennial top finishers in the E Scow Class. They won the E Scow Blue Chip regatta and the Inland Yacht Association Championship. They co-skippered their scow with Jane steering the upwind legs in 1968 and finished second in the E Scow National Championship.
Pegel also has given back to the sport. She served as fleet captain of the X Class in 1948. At the the University of Wisconsin, she helped organize a sailing team. Up until that time the “Hoofers”—as it was called—was more of a club sport. During the summers she was a sailing instructor at the Lake Geneva Yacht Club, home of another Hall of Fame sailor, Buddy Melges.
In 1972 Melges and Pegel were both named Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year – Melges for winning a Gold Medal in the Olympic Games and Pegel for winning the M Scow Class National Championship and several other regattas that season.
She has a long history of serving US Sailing, first as a committee member, then Chair of the One Design Class Council, and eventually on the Board of Directors. In 1970 the Pegels moved to Lake Geneva and Jane ended up being named the director of the yacht club’s sailing program.
Pegel spent 40 years with the Lake Geneva Yacht Club junior program, first as an instructor and eventually as President of the Board of Directors. She also was Director of Communications for the International Star Class (1982-1987).
The members of the Class of 2021 join 90 current Hall of Famers, all of whom will be featured in the Legends of Sailing exhibition at The Sailing Museum, which is scheduled to open in May 2022.
The Class of 2021 will be formally celebrated on Saturday, October 16, 2021 with an induction ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island. The event will be held in the newly renovated Armory Building, former site of the international press corps during the 12 Meter America’s Cup era in Newport and future home of The Sailing Museum.
The traditional induction ceremony will also honor members of the Class of 2020 who were honored in a virtual ceremony in 2020.
The inductees were nominated by sailors from across the United States. Nominations were reviewed by a selection committee comprised of representatives from the NSHOF Board, previous inductees, the sailing media, the sailing industry, community sailing, a maritime museum, the cruising community and US Sailing. Nominations are accepted year-round; the deadline for Class of 2022 nominees is January 31.
Nominees must be American citizens, 55 years of age or older, who have made a sustained and significant impact on the growth and development of the sport in the United States at a national or international level in the following categories:
Sailing – Recognizing achievements made on the water as a sailboat racer, cruiser or offshore sailor.
Technical – Recognizing those who have significantly contributed to the technical aspects of sailing. Examples include designers, boat builders, sailmakers, etc.
Contributor – Recognizing those who have made other significant contributions to the American sailing experience. Examples include teachers, coaches, administrators, media (including authored works, TV, film, etc.), artists, musicians, promoters and organizers.
Nominees for the Lifetime Achievement Award must be American citizens, 55 years of age or older, who have achieved success in sailing and outside of sailing and have given back to the sport in some significant manner. Lifetime Achievement Award recipients are selected by the NSHOF Board of Directors.