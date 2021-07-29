Lake Geneva area's Jane Wiswell Pegel named to sailing hall of fame

In 1972 Melges and Pegel were both named Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year – Melges for winning a Gold Medal in the Olympic Games and Pegel for winning the M Scow Class National Championship and several other regattas that season.

She has a long history of serving US Sailing, first as a committee member, then Chair of the One Design Class Council, and eventually on the Board of Directors. In 1970 the Pegels moved to Lake Geneva and Jane ended up being named the director of the yacht club’s sailing program.

Pegel spent 40 years with the Lake Geneva Yacht Club junior program, first as an instructor and eventually as President of the Board of Directors. She also was Director of Communications for the International Star Class (1982-1987).

The members of the Class of 2021 join 90 current Hall of Famers, all of whom will be featured in the Legends of Sailing exhibition at The Sailing Museum, which is scheduled to open in May 2022.

The Class of 2021 will be formally celebrated on Saturday, October 16, 2021 with an induction ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island. The event will be held in the newly renovated Armory Building, former site of the international press corps during the 12 Meter America’s Cup era in Newport and future home of The Sailing Museum.