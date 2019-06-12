Two youth teams from the SCW Walworth soccer club won the Wisconsin President’s Cup tournament on June 2, earning a berth in the Midwest President’s Cup in Overland Park, Kansas, on June 13 to 17.

The President’s Cup is a national youth soccer tournament with state tournaments that lead into regional tournaments, capped off with a national championship tournament in July.

SCW Walworth’s U13 team won its Wisconsin President’s Cup with a 6-2 victory over the Madison 56ers on June 2. The team had a 5-1 record in the tournament.

The SCW Walworth U16 squad continued its undefeated season by going 4-0 in the President’s Cup tournament, including a 3-0 victory over Fox Cities United Soccer Club in the finals.