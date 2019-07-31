While people have been swimming in Geneva Lake for centuries, somebody recently accomplished a swimming feat that has never been documented on the lake before.
Melodee Nugent, a swimmer from Mukwonago, on July 23 completed the first-ever double crossing of Geneva Lake, swimming from Lake Geneva to Fontana and back in one 16-mile round trip that took 8 hours and 19 minutes.
According to the Marathon Swimming Federation, a marathon swim consists of a non-stop swim of 6.2 miles that is unassisted by physical contact with any boats or support personnel.
For both safety, as well as documentation, Nugent was flanked by an observer in a kayak, as well as wearing a GPS tracker for proof that she actually swam the distance and time she claimed.
The tracker also served as a fun way for friends, family and fellow swimmers to keep up with her journey.
“I had a tracker set up that went off every 10 minutes. So that’s kind of cool; you can post it, and people can follow you as the day goes on. That’s something swimmers do,” Nugent said. “When somebody posts something like that, everybody’s got it up on their computer watching what’s going on.”
It’s possible that people in a bygone era swam around the lake in one go, but none of them provided documentation for proof, setting Nugent as the first official and recognized conqueror of the lake’s challenging conditions.
Nugent is no stranger to long-distance swimming. She has done dozens of marathon swims before, traveling around the country to swim in various interesting locales from the Three Rivers in Pittsburgh to the Caribbean waters of Key West, Florida.
Her longest swim came in 2016 when she swam 36 miles down the Red River in North Dakota. Around that same time, Nugent started to think about doing a double-crossing of Geneva Lake; a lake she’s familiar with from her participation the yearly Swim 4 Freedom charity event. But a couple of hip surgeries delayed her from attempting the feat right away.
Luckily, swimming is not as hard on the body as running, and Nugent was quickly able to return to the water, which gave her something to get her mind off the surgery.
“In 2017 I had to have a hip replacement, and I was back in the water after one month, working on it and getting back into shape,” Nugent said. ‘That was so helpful for me. Swimming has always been there.”
While the distance of the swim was not as long as the river swim in North Dakota, with boats aplenty and choppy waters near Fontana and Williams Bay, Geneva Lake has its challenges. However, Nugent is not a newcomer to the lake: She swam in the Swim 4 Freedom charity event each year from 2009 until now.
While she has been swimming competitively since the mid 1990s, and swimming long distances since the mid 2000s, Nugent still had to train for a couple of months to get ready for her Geneva Lake swim. She estimates that she swam for about 20 total hours every week to make sure her endurance was up to the task.
As a result of the training, Nugent was still feeling good after her 16-mile-plus swim — good enough that she planned to only take one day off before getting back into the water and training for whatever her next event will be.
“When some people run a marathon, they can’t walk for days. It’s physically pounding on your body, but swimming is totally different. My arms were a little sore last night, but I felt fine,” Nugent said.