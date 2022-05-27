Badger's Alberts and Buntrock advance to state championships, finish 6th at sectionals

The Badger tennis number one doubles paring consisting of seniors Marco Alberts and Nathan Buntrock sealed their spot at the WIAA Division Boys Tennis State Championships with their victory at the Brookfield Central Sectional Tournament held on Thursday, May 26.

Alberts and Buntrock defeated Muskego’s Joe Tarkowski and Augie Dunbar in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the state tournament held at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison on Thursday, June 2 through Saturday, June 4.

“With their abilities both being pretty equal, it was a really good win for our guys,” Badger interim tennis coach Paul Lauterbach said. “I think we just handled the moment of the situation a little bit better than they did because it’s such a tough thing knowing that the state tournament is on the line. There’s a lot of emotions going into it.”

Once Alberts and Buntrock won the first set, it was smooth sailing from there.

“Once they got that first set under our belt, they stepped it up in the second set and took control of the match,” he said. “That was good.”

Lauterbach said Alberts played the same doubles team from Muskego last season with a chance to go to state and lost in three sets. This year, Alberts got the revenge.

“Muskego is a well-coached team and very comparable ability wise, which Marco and Nathan handled things a little bit better under those big pressure moments,” he said.

Despite only being a junior, Lauterbach has viewed Alberts as a leader early on and he has continued to show that.

"I think the match last year at sectionals brought a lot of confidence and experience coming into this year’s match that he was able to share with Nathan and that made a big difference” Lauterbach said. “There’s experience you can’t teach, you just got to live it and he lived it last year and I think it helped this year.”

Lauterbach said Alberts talked to the team before the subsectional and sectional tournament about his past experiences and believes that paid dividends for everyone’s confidence.

“I think all four players struggled in the beginning of the match,” he said referring to the sectional match against Muskego. “But then we were able to hit through their emotions and make some really crucial shots when they really needed them.”

This was Lauterbach’s first season back since 2020 when current Badger tennis coach Katie Schultz took over. She has been on maternity leave for the season. Now that he has time to look back at the regular season on how his team did and how it was for him to back on the Badger tennis courts, he finds himself incredibly grateful.

“It has been a tremendous year,” he said. “The players were a very tight knit bunch and it was very much a team atmosphere all season long. It was an absolute pleasure to be a part of it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.