Longhenry advances to WIAA boys state tennis championships, BFWBFC finishes 3rd overall

Big Foot/Williams Bay/Faith Christian tennis freshman Logan Longhenry advanced to the WIAA Tennis State Championships with his play at the WIAA Tennis Sectionals held on Wednesday, May 25, at Four Lakes Athletic Club.

Longhenry will compete at the state championships on Thursday, June 2.

Big Foot as a team finished third overall with 25 team points behind Madison West with 49 and Madison Memorial, which placed second, with 40 points.

Longhenry defeated Madison Memorial’s Gokul Kamath 6-2, 2-6, 10-8 in his first match of the sectional tournament, which determined whether a player would automatically qualify to be able to compete at the state championships and that’s exactly what he did.

“Logan did great,” he said. “He got off to a really good start against the kid (Kamath) and the kid made some good adjustments. Logan has been dealing with some shoulder issues and stuff throughout the season, which started creeping on him, but he got to the tiebreaker and played a great second half of the tiebreaker.”

Westhauser said Longhenry was down early in the tiebreak, but made a run of four to five points in a row, which shifted the momentum and made all the difference.

“It gave him (Longhenry) a little bit of wiggle room and flexibility where he didn’t have to have his back against the wall the whole time,” he said. “He had a lead going into the last couple of points and figured out how to get a couple at the end.”

This was Longhenry’s first year in high school and first season on varsity, but Westhauser never felt like he wasn’t ready and he clearly proved that he was this season.

“I know he played a lot of tennis before coming into the high school ranks, which is a huge help for me because they know what they’re doing and just hit the ground running,” he said. “Once we knew where our lineup was sitting and he was going to overstep three seniors who have been playing varsity matches the last couple years, it was going to be great for us as a team. It shows the strength that he brings at the top end allows our other three senior singles players to have success.”

Seniors Joshua Rolfs (number two singles player), Nolan Peyer (number three singles player) and Andrew Greenwald (number four singles player) each finished third overall at sectionals for BFWBFC.

The team finished 7-2 overall during the regular season.

“I sat down with the guys about a week ago and said if you look at our team record we have had a ton of success,” he said. “I know they all look at those results individually and have different feelings, but with this weather or different schools and their schedules, it allowed everyone to jump in and try some different spots and guys had success at different places when we needed them to.”

BFWBFC tennis results from sectionals:

Singles:

No. 1 - Logan Longhenry, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Gokul Kamath, Madison MEMORIAL, 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.

No. 2 - Juan Gallego, Madison MEMORIAL def. Joshua Rolfs, BIG FOOT HIGH, 6-3, 6-4.

No. 3 - Henry Thai, Madison WEST def. Nolan Peyer, BIG FOOT HIGH, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 1 - Chase Lindwall, MONONA GROVE HIGH def. Logan Longhenry, BIG FOOT HIGH, 6-2, 6-2.

No. 4 - Tommy Spelsberg, Madison MEMORIAL def. Andrew Greenwald, BIG FOOT HIGH, 6-0, 6-4.

No. 2 - Joshua Rolfs, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Brody Christensen, ELKHORN AREA HIGH, 6-4, 6-0.

No. 1 - Ryder Broadbridge, VERONA AREA HIGH def. Logan Longhenry, BIG FOOT HIGH, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 4 - Andrew Greenwald, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Andrew Brahm, ELKHORN AREA HIGH, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 3 - Nolan Peyer, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Zak Shore, MILTON HIGH, 6-0, 6-3.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Sanjay Mathur, Madison MEMORIAL - Sam Weinbach, Madison MEMORIAL def. Grayson Grunow, BIG FOOT HIGH - Jesse Robison, BIG FOOT HIGH, 6-0, 6-0.

