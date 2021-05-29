What are some side trips if you are coming to the Lake Geneva area?

Lake Geneva area
- There is a lot to do in the Lake Geneva area. If you are not able to walk the shore path, you can jump aboard a Lake Geneva Cruise Line tour boat and see the amazing homes from the water.
- Go on a drive-thru safari at Safari Lake Geneva, zipline at Lake Geneva Ziplines or check the area out from above with a hot air balloon ride.
- The Lake Geneva shopping district is phenomenal and includes the fun Candle Mercantile where people can make their own candles, as well as a full array of shops and restaurants. But be warned, it gets very busy on weekends. If you don’t like crowds, stick to weekdays.
- For those wanting to keep things a little quieter, check out establishments in Williams Bay or Fontana. You get the beauty of Geneva Lake without the same amount of traffic and crowds.
Kenosha, Wisconsin
You can check out Kenosha's downtown by electric street car. It stops at area restaurants and bars and three museums are also on the loop - th…
For those coming up from Chicago, they are likely going to be traveling on Interstate 94. A perfect stop is Mars Cheese Castle, 2800 W Frontag…
- For those coming up from Chicago, they are likely going to be traveling on Interstate 94. A perfect stop is Mars Cheese Castle, 2800 W Frontage Road, Kenosha. Wisconsin loves its cheese and anyone stopping at the cheese castle will not be disappointed. Stock up on cheese curds before heading home.
- If you have a little extra time, it’s worth driving into Downtown Kenosha. They have multiple museums including the Dinosaur Discovery Museum, Civil War Museum and Kenosha Public Museum. For fun, all three are accessible by electric street car. There is also the Lake Michigan lakefront walkway and no shortage of downtown restaurants and bars.
"The Fiery Trial" at Kenosha's Civil War Museum immerses visitors into that era.
Racine, Wisconsin
Frank Lloyd Wright designed Wingspread, 33 E. 4 Mile Road for H.F. Johnson. The name Wingspread comes from the home’s four wings that spread f…
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Research Tower and Administration Building at the SC Johnson headquarters, 1525 Howe St., is shown in March 2016. The fac…
- About an hour drive from Lake Geneva, on the shores of Lake Michigan is Racine, Wisconsin. If you are interested in architecture, Racine will not disappoint. Renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed the headquarters for the international company, SC Johnson, which is located in Downtown Racine. He also designed the home of the company's former president H.F. Johnson Jr, a home known as Wingspread. Tours were paused due to coronavirus concerns, but they are expected to resume in the future so keep that on your bucket list.
- Racine’s downtown also offers great shopping, as well as the Racine Art Museum, nearby Racine Zoo, and several breweries, including the Racine Brewing Company and Littleport Brewing Company.
- The Wind Point Lighthouse, just north of Racine, is a great place to explore and get a selfie. It's one of the oldest and tallest active lighthouses on Lake Michigan. It was lit for the first time in 1880 and continues to light up today.
Pictured is the Wind Point Lighthouse, located at 4725 Lighthouse Drive.