A dive off a school roof leads to love in Whitewater play

WHITEWATER — An atypical love story with a meet cute based in medical emergencies will be performed virtually next month.

The Whitewater Arts Alliance presents “Gruesome Playground Injuries,” a virtual theatrical play by Rajiv Joseph.

Directed by Matt Denney and starring Johnathon Krautkramer and Alyssa Hannam, “Gruesome” is about two people who meet in an elementary school nurse’s office.

Kalyeen has a stomach ache, Doug took a running dive off the school roof. The scar-crossed lovers meet again and again over the next 30 years, being brought together by injury, heartbreak and their own self-destructive tendencies.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can at bit.ly/WAAGPI0421.

“Gruesome” will be available digitally from Saturday, April 24, at 5 p.m., through Sunday, April 25.

The actors in the two-person show are from the areas of Appleton and Fort Atkinson.

A graduate student at UW-Whitewater, Denney is also a board member and theatre outreach coordinator for the arts alliance.

For more about the alliance, visit www.whitewaterarts.org.